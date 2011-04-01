On The Road: Jazz at the Bechtler

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Art and music come together the first Friday of each month at the Bechtler Museum uptown.

"Our jazz is the very best," said John Boyer.

"I told friends this is Manhattan style jazz, this is manhattan quality jazz," Loyd Dillon said. He hasn't missed a single concert since they started a year ago.

"It is a packed house every time, justifiably so," he remarked.

The Ziad Jazz Quartet plays all of the classics from the jazz giants. This week they will perform selections from Miles Davis.

"As part of that we have this statue of Miles Davis across the street from the museum in the green," said Boyer.

It's all free with the price of admission. President and CEO, John Boyer says that the music helps visitors better understand the art.

"The most important pieces in our holdings are from the 30's, 40's, 50's, and 60's, so we have focused on jazz from that same period," Boyer described.

The museum displays pieces from geniuses like Warhol, Nikki de Saint Phalle, and Picasso. There's plenty of color in the pieces and in the performances.

Dillon agrees. "It's a fun gathering of jazz aficionados, people that love modernism, and music, and art."

It's all made affordable, to leave your soul and senses feeling inspired.

"We wanted to make sure that everybody had the opportunity to engage with the collection, understand our story and enjoy great programs like our jazz," said Boyer.

