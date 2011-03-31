Child playing with lighter started east Charlotte blaze

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A family of five escaped their burning home in east Charlotte Thursday night. The fire on Grove Park Blvd. started just after 8 p.m. and caused $150,000 in damage.

Flames were shooting from the ranch-style house when firefighters arrived. It took more than an hour and a second alarm to get the fire under control.

On April 1, the Charlotte Fire Department said the fire was caused by a child playing with a lighter in a closet, igniting flammable materials.

Neighbor Brenda Cook says she rushed to check on the family when she saw the flames. "I ran across the street to make sure all the children were out. They were scared to death" she said.

The Red Cross is helping those three children and their parents. Investigators have not released an official cause. Neighbors tell WBTV a child in the home claims the fire started when he unplugged a television.

