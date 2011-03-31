See, Click, Fix: Viewer says bus stop location is 'dangerous'

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The Charlotte Area Transit System, or CATS, serves over 79-thousand trips daily. But the trip to one bus stop on Queen City Road in Charlotte is not in an ideal location, according to one viewer.

Randy writes on our See, Click, Fix page at wbtv.com, "Bus stop is in horrible location...and has no place to stand..."

WBTV's Christine Nelson visited the bus stop to investigate. It's perched along somewhat of a blinding curve. Also, while standing there if you take a large step forward, you'll be standing in the road itself.

We took your concerns directly to CATS. The agency said this bus stop was actually installed last year, in direct response to a customer request.

But there is this patch of land around the corner, Randy says would be a better location. He writes, "By moving the stop 50 feet, there would be a better, safer spot to catch the bus".

We broached that with the folks at CATS, who says safety and security signs off on each and every bus stop location and deemed this current spot as safe.

After contacting them CATS says it is interested in having a further discussion with Randy as they work to meet customers' needs.

CATS accepts requests from the public on issues like this. The number to call is 704-336-RIDE (7433). Or you can send an email to telltransit@charlottenc.gov. Customer service gives those requests to CATS' bus stop committee.

In this case, that will begin the review of whether this bus stop should be moved closer to the intersection, where there's more room to stand.

Copyright 2011 WBTV. All rights reserved.