Hit-and-run driver leads officers on high-speed chase

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - One person was arrested following a high-speed chase which started in downtown Charlotte early Wednesday morning.

Around 2 a.m., the driver of a Royal Cab pulled up beside a state trooper's car on Caldwell Street. The taxi driver said a compact car had just hit the taxi and then drove away.

The trooper got out of his car to speak with the taxi driver and that's when the suspect's car swerved around the trooper's patrol car and sped away.

The trooper then chased the suspect's vehicle down Caldwell Street and onto the Brookshire Freeway.

The suspect drove about four miles through residential neighborhoods before blowing a tire. The car finally stopped along Boyd Street off Rozzelles Ferry Road in west Charlotte.

The driver ran from the car and headed toward a wooded lot off Rozzelles Ferry Road.

Meanwhile, troopers detained two passengers who were in the car while officers searched for the driver who ran away.

The driver was found a short time later and arrested. Police say charges are pending against the driver but they have not released his name at this time.

The passengers were released once police determined they tried to convince the driver to stop.

"I don't know why my boy took off," said one passenger who was in the car.

The highway patrol says they aren't sure either why the driver felt compelled to sped away since he wasn't wanted for anything other than the hit-and-run incident.

Copyright 2011 WBTV. All rights reserved.