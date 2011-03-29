NC man gets 12 years for teen's murder with thrown rock

LEXINGTON, NC (AP/WBTV) - A man who admitted to killing a 17-year-old girl by throwing a paving stone through a car window has been sentenced to at least 12 years in prison.

Michael John Craver of Lexington pleaded guilty Monday to a second-degree murder charge in the death of Shelby Chisom.

Attorney David Freedman says Craver accepts full responsibility and can't sleep at night because of the death.

Freedman says the two were friends and that Craver didn't intentionally harm Chisom.

Authorities have said that both Craver and Chisom were attending a party last August.

She was sitting in the front passenger seat when she was hit by the stone, and she died later at a local hospital.

Officials described the paving stone as "concrete, a 12 x 12 x 2 inch thick paver." Chisom apparently died from severe trauma to her liver -- which suffered the brunt of the impact from the rock, according to WGHP-TV.

"I've seen situations where people throw things at cars," said Davidson County Sheriff David Grice. "But not to the extent of death."

Deputies say the driver drove away from the home and Chisom's friends encouraged her to go to the hospital. They drove her to Lexington Memorial Hospital and she was later transported to Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center where she died nearly six hours later.

She was a student at North Davidson High School and was a soccer standout at the school.

