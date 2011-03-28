Man charged with setting fire inside SouthPark hotel room

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A South Carolina man has been arrested and charged with intentionally setting a fire inside guest room at a hotel in Charlotte's South Park area early Monday morning.

The fire was reported at 4:09 a.m. at the DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Hotel located in the 6300 block of Morrison Boulevard.

Police officers said the hotel was hosting guests for a nationwide convention and that two men got into a domestic altercation.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, firefighters arrived a few minutes after receiving the call. Police officers told firefighters the fire was on the fourth floor.

When firefighters reached the fourth floor, they discovered the sprinkler system had already extinguished a fire inside one of the guest rooms. Firefighters then began ventilating the building to remove the smoke.

All of the guests evacuated the hotel safely, a fire official said.

The Charlotte Fire Investigation Task Force has since determined the fire was intentionally set.

Antoine Chevelle Fountain was charged with first-degree arson and malicious use of explosive damage property. He is being held in the Mecklenburg County jail under a $750,000 bond.

Fountain was injured during the incident, but the fire department said his injuries were not related to the fire.

The fire caused an estimated $15,000 in damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. If you know any information about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

