Adult Spelling Bee isn't for faint of heart

By Kristen Hampton - bio l email

LINCOLNTON, NC (WBTV) - The words started off somewhat easy. The 14th annual Adult Spelling Bee for the Lincoln County Public Education Foundation isn't designed for an easy ride though.

The 40 teams went through 3 rounds of words, and for each one they got wrong, they paid $25 to get back in the game.

As the words got more difficult, the teams put down big dollars to buy back in. And for good cause. The event raised more than $13,000 to benefit the education foundation.

The last round of the competition offered no buy back opportunities. The fleet of teams dwindled to 3. The final word, 'ochlocratic' was spelled correctly by the Denver/Lake Norman Rotary Club team.

