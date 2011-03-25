See, Click, Fix: Sidewalk Incomplete

By John Carter - bio l email

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A sidewalk runs down one side of Lumina Avenue in west Charlotte but as it gets close to Ashley Road it stops well before the intersection.

A viewer writes See, Click, Fix: "The sidewalk is incomplete...causing people to walk on dirt or in street, several people who are wheelchair bound have to go into street to get across Ashley Road to Walmart because sidewalk not being complete to corner. Have seen several cars swerve to miss people who have to go into street to cross Ashley Rd. "

It does look a bit odd that the sidewalk doesn't run to the intersection so I called the Charlotte Department of Transportation about the matter and here's the response:

CDOT says it "is aware of this issue and has been working on plans to install sidewalk in that missing gap. A survey is underway and the necessary construction easements are being negotiated with the property owner. The total project cost is estimated at $15,000 and could be underway by the end of the year, barring any unforeseen circumstances."

So it appears a sidewalk will be put in here at some point. It's just a question of when.

I'll keep you posted on what happens.

In the meantime, folks will just have to walk along the dirt path.

