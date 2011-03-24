On The Road: Charlotte Symphony Concerts

By Liz Horton - bio l email

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - This season, the Charlotte Symphony is making a big noise in the community, offering cheap tickets and fun family entertainment.

"The value you get from the symphony in terms of the product that we produce, I think can't be beat, really," said Jacomo Bairos, assistant conductor of the Charlotte Symphony.

"There's nothing else for children in Charlotte that is like this," said Meg Whalen, the Director of Public Relations for the symphony. She says the goal is simple: to make music as accessible as possible.

"Yes there are people that are turned off by what they think of as the staid or reserved or very serious orchestral concerts, but we have a lot of concerts that are really very different," she said.

The Lollipops Series, now in it's 30th year, provides concerts for children for just twelve bucks. This weekend's concert will make a musical masterpiece of Dr. Seuss' Green Eggs and Ham. Children will also have hands on opportunities.

"They have instrument exploration, all kinds of instruments, percussion instruments, but also instruments from the symphony orchestra," Whalen said.

At the center of it all is Jacomo Bairos, the assistant conductor. "It's a great opportunity to share a lot of great repertoire with families and really young children," he said.

Now in his first season with the Symphony, Whalen says he is making a mark. "He's fantastic with children, he is sort of childlike himself in his enthusiasm and his energy."

That energy is focused on changing lives, and exposing a younger generation to the musical greats.

"You're getting a lot of passion, you're getting a really good human connection, you're getting a lot of energy and spirit from the musicians, from myself, but at the same time you have the opportunity to be transformed, or maybe have something change your life," said Bairos.

