See, Click, Fix: Little Rock Road on tap to get potholes fixed

By Christine Nelson - bio l email

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Sherrie writes on our See, Click, Fix page at wbtv.com, "Turning onto Little Rock Road at Wilkinson Boulevard to get to the airport is horrific. The road condition...is very dilapidated." She goes on to say,"I would think that the city would want this road to be nice for visitors, considering it is an exit and entrance road to the airport."

When we went to take a look for ourselves, there were plenty of cracks and potholes, some deeper than others.

We have some information about this spot that will be good news to your ears and your car's alignment!

We reached out to the NC-DOT to see what can be done about this. They got right back with us saying this section of Little Rock Road is being considered for re-surfacing this year. In fact, they'll be looking over contracts in the near future.

State DOT also says if for some reason resurfacing doesn't happen this year, they'll do some temporary patching to take car of it in the interim.

So be on the lookout for this problem to be solved.

