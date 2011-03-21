1 injured in wreck involving tractor trailers

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - One person was injured in a wreck involving two tractor trailers in west Charlotte Monday morning.

The wreck happened in the northbound lanes of I-85 just north of Billy Graham Parkway just after 9 a.m.

Medic said one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Carolinas Medical Center Main.

The highway patrol is investigating the cause of the wreck.

