Charlotte band to hold CD release party

The New Familiars just released "Between the Moon and Morning Light."

And the CD release party is Saturday night here in Charlotte.

The release party is at the Visulite Theatre on Elizabeth and starts at 8 pm.

Tickets are$10 apiece and there are still a few left. You can get them at CD Warehouse or at the box office.

In case you haven't heard these guys...they're a mix of good ole American Rock and Roll with some nitty gritty roots. This song in the video is called "smile".

