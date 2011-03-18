Pot Holes Bring A Different Kind of March Madness

By Steve Crump - bio l email

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -Call it a different kind of March Madness.

In Charlotte, pot hole season has arrived with a vengeance.

Linda Durrett is with the Charlotte Department of Transportation and blames it on warmer weather.

"We have snow it melts,"Durrett said." It seeps down into the pavement. It refreezes and eventually, it causes the pavement to crack."

Eric Anthony and his neighbors on Bramble Place have been waiting for weeks.

"In my opinion the wait has been too long," he said.

It wasn't heavy traffic creating a needed repair job on his block, but a leaking water main that damaged the pavement.

For Anthony, patience is a requirement in lean budget cycles.

He said, "I understand that we're going through difficult times and money is tight."

Street repairs now mean doing more with fewer government dollars and work crews.

Last year alone, The City of Charlotte repaired more than 900 potholes at an average cost of 300 dollars each to fix them, but not every break in the pavement across our community falls under the watch of the Charlotte department of transportation.

For an example, take Independence Boulevard.

It's a state road not under the responsibility of Charlotte D-O-T, and in many instances callers to 3-1-1 just don't know.

Durrett said they attempt to route the call to the right agency.

"We will sort that out, and make sure the proper agency is alerted."

While the folks on Bramble Place had to wait weeks, Charlotte D-O-T says the intended turnaround time is 24 to 48 hours.

Reporting damage like this can be done by calling 3-1-1. Logging on to Char-Meck dot com, and city has also set up an I phone app to get the word to crews on the street.

