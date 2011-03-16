Area couple now living in Japan survives quake

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A Hickory couple living in Japan survived the earthquake and tsunami, and now they're sharing their story.

Mark and Kim Erikson live about 75 miles from the Daiichi nuclear plant.

They are packed and ready to evacuate on a moments notice.

In a live interview via Skype on the WBTV morning show, the couple told John Carter they could feel Wednesday morning's 6.0 magnitude aftershock that shook the already damaged country.

