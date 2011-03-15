Rare mouse found in Mecklenburg Co.

By Kristen Hampton - bio l email

HUNTERSVILLE, NC (WBTV) - Rob Gilson thought his find might be significant. The biology student found a rare mouse inside at trap at Cowan's Ford Wildlife Refuge.

The mouse hasn't been seen in Mecklenburg County since 1968. Mecklenburg County Natural Resources coordinator Lenny Lampel mentors Ron.

"Although it does live in a field, it's different from a field mouse," said Lampel, "because a field mouse is just a name people call any old mouse running around in a field."

The species discovered by Gilson is called an oldfield mouse. The little guys usually don't go so far north. They're native to the more southern areas of the Southeast.

If maybe you're wondering what a rare mouse find has to do with you? They wont be found in your home anytime soon because they prefer to burrow underground. Lempel says just knowing what species are in our area helps his team know how to manage them better.

