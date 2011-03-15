Sidney Lowe out as NC State coach

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A person familiar with the situation says Sidney Lowe has resigned after five seasons as North Carolina men's basketball coach.

The person spoke to The Associated Press Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the school has yet to announce Lowe's resignation.

Lowe had an 86-78 overall record, but just 25-55 in Atlantic Coast Conference play.

He inherited a program coming off five straight NCAA tournament trips, but he never finished higher than ninth in the ACC and struggled to sustain momentum from big wins.

