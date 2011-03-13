Hickory church rebuilds sanctuary after fire

HICKORY, NC (WBTV) - The members of a church which burned to the ground two years ago in Hickory dedicated their new sanctuary Sunday morning.

An early morning fire ripped through Penelope Baptist Church in 2009. The sanctuary was more than 120 years old.

Pastor David Grinnel couldn't hide his excitement about holding service in the new sanctuary on Sunday.

He said more than 800 people attended the dedication service.

"We were just very pleased," said Grinnel. "God showed up in a big way and blessed us today. Music was great, we were just glad to have everybody here."

Investigators never determined what caused the fire.

