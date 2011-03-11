Bristol race ticket winners!

The contest is over... but here are the winners, who each get a 4-pack of tickets to a race:
Grand Prize winner (Jeff Byrd 500 Sprint Cup Race tickets):
John Cloninger
Runner-up winners (Scotts EZ Seed 300 Nationwide Race tickets):
1. Jodi Robinson
2. Bobbie Keck
Congratulations winners! Thanks to everyone who entered!
Remember, you MUST come by the TV station to pick up the tickets!
It's a big race weekend!
Bristol is the hub for NASCAR as the drivers head to Tennessee for a big event the weekend of March 18.
WBTV is on your side giving away 3 family four packs to various Sprint Cup races.
We have 2 four packs of tickets to Saturday's Scotts EZ Seed 300 Nationwide Race and 1 four pack of tickets to the Jeff Byrd 500 Sprint Cup Race on Sunday.
So.. just enter below and get ready for the fun!
We'll contact the winners on Monday -- so be sure to check your email Monday afternoon.
Also, we don't mail tickets, so you will need to come to the station during the week to pick up the tickets -- if you win.
Good luck!
(Oh, be sure to read the rules at some point...)
