Teacher saves choking elementary school student

By Kristen Hampton - bio l email

MONROE, NC (WBTV) - There was no time to think last Friday when Tom Stewart saw one of his 4th grade students choking. "I ran over to him, he wasn't talking and his hands were grabbing the table," Stewart said.

Daniel Ocampo was choking on a piece of corn dog. The Benton Heights student admits he bit off a large piece and didn't chew it well.

Stewart rushed over and performed the Heimlich Maneuver on Daniel and eventually dislodged the stuck piece of food.

"I just can't believe I survived this. It's so creepy," Daniel said in summing up his thoughts of the incident.

Things are back to normal now but Daniel admits he is fond of the attention his experience has brought him. His teacher is just thankful the little guy is alive.

