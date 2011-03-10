See, Click, Fix: Potholes? There's an app for that!

By Christine Nelson - bio l email

Charlotte, NC (WBTV) - 'Tis the season again...for potholes. It's a frustration for drivers who have to dodge them or end up running right over them.... Now you can take out your frustrations using your smartphone!

I found out the city of Charlotte has a new "My Charlotte" mobile app. It allows you to report potholes right from your smartphone. All you need is your Apple iPhone and a computer. The best part about it, it's free.

"This is another convenient way for citizens to connect with the city, request services, get information, get help," says Linda Durrett, CDOT Communications and Public Relations Director.

And it's easy. You can either log on to charmeck.org. On the homepage, click on the "My Charlotte mobile app" icon.

Then, "Download from the Apple app store."

Or you can click on your "App store" icon on your iPhone.

Search for "My charlotte."

Select and click install.

In a matter of seconds, you're done!

Go to 311 and there you can "select your issue".

Click on "road issues," then "potholes."

Fill out the remaining information and submit your report directly to CharMeck 311.

"It gets emailed to the CharMeck 311 staff. They handle it as a routine matter with their daily work volume of citizens requests or services," says Durrett.

Right now the "My Charlotte" app is only available for the iPhone. CDOT hopes to expand the service to Blackberry and Android users in the coming months.

Meanwhile CDOT says crews have already begun repairs to the potholes being reported so far.

Of course we want you to continue to keep the pothole reports coming our way as well. It's one of many issues we work to resolve for you on See, Click, Fix.

There's also an app to get See, Click, Fix on your iPhone.

