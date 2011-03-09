Healthcare scams top state list of complaints

By Kristen Miranda - bio l email

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - In 2010 more than 4,500 people called North Carolina Attorney General Roy Cooper's Consumer Protection office to complain about problems with health care.

The two areas of concern have involved health insurance and medical providers, and health products and services.

"Especially dietary products and weight loss products that people purchase that don't live up to their expectations. It comes back to if it sounds too good to be true it probably is. People do need to be skeptical of claims dietary and weight loss companies make," said Noelle Talley with the AG's office.

To read the entire 2010 Top 10 list of consumer complaints, click here.

The Attorney General's office reminds consumers it's Patient Assistance Program is available to listen to concerns about health insurance or medical billing by calling 1-866-867-MCPA.

