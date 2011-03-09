Railroad car derails in west Charlotte, road reopened

By Liz Horton - bio l email

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A single railroad car derailed in west Charlotte early Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred near the surface grade crossing in the 2200 block of Thrift Road.

There were no injuries and the rail car was empty.

Police blocked off the road between Tuckaseegee Road and Jay Street until a crane was brought to the location to assist in putting the railcar back on the tracks.

The road was completely reopened by 8 a.m.

