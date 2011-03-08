Michael Jordan aims to re-connect Bobcats with community

By Kristen Hampton - bio l email

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - When Michael Jordan took the reigns of the Charlotte NBA franchise, he committed to put the team back into the community.

Tuesday, Jordan along with every Bobcats employee and player spent the day volunteering for agencies all over Charlotte.

"To me, that's what we should be doing not just as athletes, not just as icons but just as people in general. If we can help soothe and support other people, why not? We love to do it," said Jordan.

Jordan appeared at the Hemby Children's Hospital in Charlotte much to the liking of dozens of sick children. The room lit up as kids asked questions including, 'What size shoe do you wear?'

Jordan wears a size 13.

The Bobcats team is committed to involving themselves more in the community with a program called "Cats Cares". Jordan said the initiative was missing in the last Bobcats administration, and he aims to turn that around.

