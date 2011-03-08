Carolina Camera - March 2011

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - You can watch video here of all the great stories which aired on Tuesday, March 8, during WBTV's spring edition of "Carolina Camera."

Hosts John Carter and Christine Nelson take you on a trip across the Carolinas to meet some of the most interesting folks in our area.

You'll meet two of North Carolina's top golfers who are only 12 and 16 years old, a local group called the Oasis Steel Drum Band which plays great music for a great cause, and a Waxhaw man who makes brooms using old-fashioned tools.

We will also introduce you to a South Carolina artist who captures the spirit of the Working South with watercolor, and a woman who broke ground when she started her local business almost 30 years ago.

You'll also meet a tinsmith with such high-quality craftsmanship his work has been featured in movies, and a woman who has cooked for the famous and is now serving up meals to the people of Ashe County.

You'll also see a special interview with Olympic gold medalist Cullen Jones who trains right here in the Carolinas and we go behind the scenes to see how Cheerwine is created in Rowan County.

You'll also learn more about shagging, the official dance of South Carolina. Plus, classic moments from our Carolina Camera archives.

