Stokes Ferry Road Closed for bridge repair

By Liz Horton - bio l email

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - Stokes Ferry Road is now closed to traffic just east of Agner Road, over Second Creek. DOTCrews are working to repair the bridge.

They will repair rusty beams and pour concrete around some of the wooden support columns. Traffic will be detoured until the work is complete.

The road is currently scheduled to reopen on March 18, at 3 p.m.

Alternate Route: Use Bringle Ferry Road

