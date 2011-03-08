Crews to begin sidewalk work on Park Road

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - After a long fight, the trees will soon be coming down along Park Road.

It's been an ongoing battle now for more than a year.

Despite protests from some area residents, the city is slated to start cutting down trees along Park Road in the Sedgefield community to make way for a sidewalk.

Last spring, neighbors tried to keep a sidewalk from being built, in an effort to save the trees.

It's been a controversial project as those same neighbors even hired a lawyer.

City planners say the sidewalk is needed because of the heavy pedestrian traffic in the area.

Homeowners say this project is a waste of taxpayer money.

