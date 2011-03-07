Floods reported as 4 inches of rain hits Charlotte area; possible tornadoes near Raleigh

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV/AP) - Between one to four inches of rain fell across the WBTV viewing area this weekend dumping inches of rain in some places and causing mudslides.

The deluge of rain caused a mudslide in Caldwell County Sunday afternoon forcing officials to close a road. In Eastern North Carolina possible tornadoes were reported in three counties after some structures were damaged by winds.

Around 1:30 p.m., minor flooding was reported in Caldwell County but there were no evacuations or homes threatened.

Flooding forced the closure of Highway 321A in Sawmills at Story's One Stop Store due to a culvert which was backed up with debris. Minor flooding was reported along Lower Creek and Johns River Road in Collettesville.

By Sunday evening, Kirby Mountain Road in the Patterson Community in northern Caldwell County just off 321 was closed due to a mudslide.

The slide happened at the intersection of Kirby Mountain Road and Three Kings Lane (private drive) and was reported by a passerby and a resident of the area at 6:45 p.m.

According to Caldwell County Emergency Services, the mudslide was estimated to be about six feet high and about 30 feet long.

Most locations near Charlotte received about an inch of rain, but the Hickory area received more than 2.5 inches.

The National Weather Service is sending experts out to determine if tornadoes struck in three eastern North Carolina counties.

Strong storms swept across the state Sunday, and at least one man was hurt when a power line hit the roof of his home, starting a fire.

Eighty-six-year-old Cecil Bell of Rolesville was in fair condition at WakeMed Hospital, where he was being treated for smoke inhalation.

Heavy winds uprooted trees and dropped power lines in Chatham, Wake, Sampson, Franklin, Halifax, Warren and Wilson counties.

Progress Energy says about 160 customers lost power in Wake County during the storm.

The weather system which brought the rain is now long gone and high pressure has settled in and will dominate our weather for the next two days.

"There will be plenty of sunshine to start today, but a veil of high clouds will filter or block the sun for the afternoon hours," said WBTV Meteorologist Al Conklin. "It will be cold again tonight, partly cloudy, near freezing again."

The next chance for rain comes midweek from about midday Wednesday through midday Thursday. At this point, the upcoming weekend look dry and mild.

Here is the forecast for the first part of the week.

Today: Sunny and seasonal, although there'll be an increase in high cloudiness during the afternoon hours, high near 60°.

Tonight: Patchy clouds and chilly again, low 32°.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny with another seasonal afternoon, high again near 60°.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and cooler, rain will eventually overspread the area, high 55°.

