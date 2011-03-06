Charlotte police officer driving to work hits pedestrian

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A Charlotte police officer who was driving to work struck a pedestrian early Sunday morning sending her to the hospital.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the accident happened on Little Rock Road near Wilkenson Boulevard around 5 a.m.

A police spokesperson said the officer was driving a marked vehicle when the wreck occurred.

The female pedestrian was treated and released from the hospital a few hours later.

Police said the officer did not have the patrol car's emergency lights or siren activated when the accident occurred.

