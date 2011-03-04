March forth with Hope raises thousands

CHARLOTTE NC (WBTV)- Friday night the March Forth with Hope event raised thousands for critically ill children.

WBTV's Molly Grantham was at the event with several other local big names gathered in uptown to raise the money in the name of Hope Stout.

Hope was a little girl who lost her battle with cancer several years ago and created a legacy by making her last wishes benefit other children in the same situation she was in.