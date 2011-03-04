Chocolate syrup poured on SC school board member's car

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) – Authorities are trying to figure out who poured chocolate syrup on the car of a Charleston County school board member earlier this week.

According to police, school board member Toya Green returned to her car after Monday night's school board meeting and discovered what appeared to be chocolate syrup poured all over her 2005 Volvo. Syrup was poured over the driver's side window and doors of the car, which was parked in the 75 Calhoun St. garage.

Green told officers that her car had been in the garage since 3:30 p.m. and that she did not know who would do this to her car.

Police are trying to recover surveillance video from the garage to determine a suspect in the vandalism.

