NC woman charged in hit-and-run that killed teen

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - A woman has been arrested and charged with a February hit-and-run crash that killed a Forsyth County teenager.

Winston-Salem Police Sgt. R.K. Peterson says 24-year-old Kaitlin Smith Slater turned herself in to police Friday in connection with the incident that happened the morning after her birthday.

Slater faces charges of aggravated felony death by vehicle, felony hit-and-run causing injury and driving with a revoked license on Feb. 18.

Police say she was behind the wheel last month when her car slammed into 18-year-old Trevor Prough of Lewisville, who was walking home from a store. Police say she then drove away.

Smith is being held on a $125,000 bond in the Forsyth County jail. A call to her lawyer was not immediately returned Friday.

According to WFMY-TV in Greensboro, Slater's birthday was February 18. The victim in the case was found the morning of Feb. 19.

WFMY also reported that Slater was convicted of possession and drug paraphernalia when she was 16 years old.

Other convictions in the next two years included another count of possession, driving with license revoked, disorderly conduct and communicating threats, WFMY reported. Slater was given probation in all convictions and never sentenced to prison, according to WFMY.

