On The Road: Free Museum Admission

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - History, art, and nature are now available to you, free of charge, the first full weekend of each month.

"People are really looking at things they can do, and to be a little more wise in how they spend their money," said Allen Blevins. He's the Senior Vice President and Director of Arts and Heritage for Bank of America.

All you have to do is show your Bank of America or Merrill Lynch credit card to participating museums. That's something Blevins is proud of.

"We're in our 14th season, and we're now expanded it to over 150 museums, in 85 cities across the US," he said.

The offer includes 6 Charlotte museums, including the Levine Museum of the New South, where Sally Smith works.

She says attendance has gone through the roof. "Since it's started a few years ago, I don't know the exact figures, but it's gone up and up and up."

Other museums participating include the NASCAR Hall of Fame, The Bechtler Museum of Modern Art, The Mint Museum Uptown, The Mint Museum Randolph, and the Harvey B Gantt Center.

No Matter your age, it's a benefit, for your mind and your community.

