Beware the email from the photocopier

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - It's a piece of office equipment you might use ever day.

Newer photocopiers are handy because you scan the image and email it to someone. It saves time and paper. However, WBTV's cyber expert Theresa Payton wants you to think twice before you open that attached file.

SPOTTING THE SCAM:

Some emails might be addressed to you indicating the attachment is from a Xerox printer but other printers might be used The From: or Sent by: might be a vague reference such as "Guest" or "Sender" If you did not get a heads up that you are getting an attachment, that's usually a sign

WHAT TO DO:

Do not open the PDF without calling the sender first If you cannot identify the sender, consider marking the email as spam so it can be investigated If you did open a PDF, run your antivirus and antimalware software to see if it finds and cleans the infection Seek help from your computer manufacturer if your computer runs slow, or the fan runs continuously or the hard drive lights up even when you are not saving or opening files

To see a sample from the PDF copier scam, check out what the M86 researchers found at:

http://labs.m86security.com/2011/02/pdf-exploit-disguised-as-a-xerox-scanned-document/

WORD FOR THE WEEK:

CHUMPDUMP! This is a free app for Twitter users. It helps you manage who you follow and who follows you. You can opt to dump the chumps that don't follow you. You can earn your way on the leaderboard by usind ChumpDump! To add, keep, or dump your followers.

To check out ChumpDump! Go to the iTunes site at:

http://itunes.apple.com/us/app/chumpdump/id373053965?mt=8&ign-mpt=uo%3D4#

Copyright 2011 WBTV. All rights reserved.