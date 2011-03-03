Whispering Oaks Drive Intersection Closed

By Liz Horton - bio l email

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The Charlotte Department of Transportation has closed a northeast Charlotte intersection through April 4th, 2011. The intersection of Whispering Oaks Drive and Spring Lane is shut down for necessary storm water repairs. Motorists in the area will need a detour.

Detour: Take Caldwell Road to Back Creek Church Road to Rocky River Road

