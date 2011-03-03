Withers Road Closes for Reconstruction

By Liz Horton - bio l email

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The Charlotte Department of Transportation has closed Withers Road just north of the Lake Wylie bridge, for reconstruction work. Crews are scheduled to work in the area until Friday, April 15 at 4:00 p.m. Vehicles should use the newly constructed temporary subdivision entrance off of Shopton Road West to detour. Construction zones will be limited to local traffic only.

