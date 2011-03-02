10pm anchor team learns to step!

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Wednesday night, Molly Grantham, Eric Thomas and Delano Little got a lesson in stepping! Members of Sigma Gamma Rho from Johnson C. Smith University stopped by the station to teach a routine and to show us their stuff.

The sorority members are competing Friday night in the CIAA Stepshow Throwdown at the Charlotte convention center.

Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com.

Click the video link to see them teach a few moves to Molly, Delano and Eric.