Pushing for higher bonds for repeat offenders

By Sharon Smith - bio l email

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Two months into the job, District Attorney Andrew Murray is pushing his team to advocate for higher bonds in court.

They're having some success.

Assistant District Attorney Jeff Davis points to several cases where prosecutors fought for higher bonds and got them. He says the focus is on repeat offenders and violent criminals.

"When cases come in the door, support staff is checking to see whether someone is on probation or has other pending charges," said Davis.

He says people are doing their homework on the offenders and bringing that research into the courtroom.

Some of the recently flagged cases include Troy Catoe, accused of break-ins and a police chase earlier this year. He has a long criminal history and when prosecutors pushed for a higher bond, they got it doubled.

Nadon Toure is another example where pushing for a higher bond worked. Toure was released on bond for break-in charges back in January. He was arrested a month later as an armed robbery suspect.

Assistant District Attorneys pushed to raise his bond, and now Toure sits in jail on more than $150,000 bond.

The effort doesn't always payoff. Davis points to three recent cases of repeat offenders where bonds were reduced or unsecured by a District Court Judge.

He said they are also rushing priority cases to the Grand Jury for an indictment. The extra effort saves time and takes the bond process out of District Court.

"We're selective. We don't have the manpower to do this all the time, but if we are smart and selective -- it will work," he said.

He said the support staff is really doing their homework on each offender, to help the ADA's prepare for court.

