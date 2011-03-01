Free pancake day at IHOP - | WBTV Charlotte

Free pancake day at IHOP

By Kristen Hampton, Reporter
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Tuesday marks a day of free pancakes at most all IHOP restaurants across the country.

The store has held the promotion, which allows guests a short stack of pancakes, for years.

The hope is that the patrons will make a donation to the Children's Miracle Network in a donation bin set up near the entrance of the stores.

Locally, the donations raised on March 1st will go to the Levine Children's Hospital. The promotion lasts until 10 p.m.

