K-9 units help track down 3 men who wrecked car, deputies say

Jose Gonzalez and Renato Villalon (Photos courtesy of the Iredell Co. Sheriff's Office)

Jeff Rivenbark - email

IREDELL COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - Two sheriff's dogs assisted deputies in locating three men who jumped and ran from a wrecked vehicle in Iredell County Sunday afternoon.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office, four men were in a vehicle which wrecked on US 21 near Bethany Road.

One person was critically injured, but the three other men got out of the vehicle and ran.

A sheriff's deputy and a K-9 named "Rico" started tracking the subjects who ran into the woods. Rico found one of the men hiding behind a log.

Rico then led the tracking team several hundred yards through multiple terrains before stopping at a tall wooden privacy fence.

A resident said he saw two men cross the fence and run through a neighborhood on Country View Road.

Another K-9 named "Simba" started tracking the suspects and led deputies to two homes on Laws Lane.

Jose Antonio Mariano-Gonzalez, 34, and Renato Villalon, 33, were charged with Breaking and Entering. Mariano-Gonzalez was also wanted on a Domestic Violence Order Violation and he was charged by the highway patrol with Felony DWI, Felony Hit and Run, and Felony Serious Injury, along with other charges.

Charges on the first subject captured in the woods were not available at the time of this report.

Bond for the suspects ranged from $5,000 to $20,000.

Copyright 2011 WBTV. All rights reserved.