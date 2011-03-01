Gas thieves drilling holes into tanks of parked vehicles

Thieves are bypassing the gas cap and are drilling into the gas tank of cars. (Source: Josh Tolbert)

FORT MILL, SC (WBTV) - Police are looking for thieves who are stealing gasoline by drilling holes into gas tanks of parked vehicles.

The York County Sheriff's Office says there have been five incidents reported in the Baxter Village and Bailiwyck areas of Fort Mill.

The thefts are taking place at night. Some of the victims did not realize that someone had drilled into their gas tanks until the vehicle was at a repair shop.

The incidents have occurred on Camber Woods Drive, Jones Wade Court, Stafford Run Drive, Lower Assembly Drive, and Glenn Allen Way.

Peter Dressel told police between 4 p.m. on Jan. 21 and 10 a.m. on Jan. 22, someone went underneath his gray 2006 Ford F-150 and drilled a hole in the tank. The estimated damage to his truck was about $1,400. The thief stole a half tank of gas valued between $42-$48.

Between Jan. 21 and Jan. 23, someone did the same thing to Ron Pulis' 2003 Dodge Ram 2500 truck. Pulis said it cost him $950 to repair the truck.

On Feb. 13, Kevin Knape reported that someone punched a hole into the tank of his 2005 Ford F-150.

Kathy Tuttle called police on Feb. 14 and reported that as she was filling up her truck at the gas station, she noticed gas was running out from under the vehicle. She took the truck to a repair shop and they advised that it appeared someone drilled a hole in the tank.

Most of the vehicles targeted have been pickup trucks, but James Walters' 2010 gray Honda Civic was also targeted.

Walters said someone drilled a small hole in the gas tank of his car between Feb. 18 and Feb. 20. He said it would cost about $1,000 to repair the tank. Walters had the vehicle towed to the dealership to be repaired.

The sheriff's office says drilling into a tank filled with gasoline is dangerous and could result in a fire or explosion. If you see anyone acting suspicious around vehicle, you should note the description of the person as well as the license tag of the vehicle they are driving.

