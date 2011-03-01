Bank of America website outage is from 'upgrade' not cyber attack

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The Bank of America website was down for nearly an hour on Tuesday morning – and is still experiencing problems that first started happening on Monday, a bank spokesperson said.

The site, where customers can typically conduct banking functions, was completely down around 9 am Tuesday. The bank's Twitter account had dozens of messages about the problems, which first surfaced on Monday, a bank spokeswoman told WBTV.

The web site was back up around 10:20 am Tuesday, but was down again around 11:15 am. and there was a message on the site about an outage.

The problems first surfaced Monday and stem from system updates that were installed over the weekend, bank spokesperson Nicole Nastacie told WBTV.

This recent outage is just 6 weeks after a severe problem hit the website on Jan. 14. Then, the site was down for nearly the entire day and sparked coverage from CNN and the Wall Street Journal.

Customers were also upset in the January outage -- and there was a torrent of Tweets and comments from customers about the issue.

On Tuesday, the bank acknowledged the issue on the site and responded to various customers on their Twitter "help" page.

"We are currently experiencing problems that may cause Online Banking to operate more slowly than normal, or to otherwise interfere with your Online Banking session," the bank said on the website. "We apologize for this inconvenience and are working to restore full Online Banking service as quickly as possible."

Nastacie said that the bank website is not a victim of a cyber attack.

The bank said that Merrill Lynch accounts would likely not be affected. They also sent users to a list of Bank of America branch locations.

