See, Click, Fix: Lights too bright along the interstate

By John Carter - bio l email

HUNTERSVILLE, NC (WBTV) - You've heard the old saying about "the bright lights of the big city," Charlotte and the surrounding area have plenty of them. Some a lot brighter than others.

And that's why See, Click, Fix got involved in this latest issue.

If you've driven around Charlotte it's hard to miss those electronic billboard signs, especially if you're driving at night!

Hardly a distraction during the day, but it's a different story when the sun goes down.

There's a sign at exit 23 on I-77 Northbound in Huntersville, and one viewer says he was literally "blinded by the light"!

He wrote See, Click, Fix: "The bill board is too bright at night to the point of nearly being blinding. It takes several miles for your night vision to recover."

When we contacted the State Department of Transportation and the town of Huntersville, both told us they have heard similar concerns regarding electronic billboards along the I-77 and I-85 freeways.

There are rules regulating those signs.

The Huntersville Zoning Ordinance states, "Signs which are not effectively shielded as to prevent beams or rays of lights which are of such intensity or brilliance as to cause glare or impair the vision of the driver of any motor vehicle are prohibited."

Adam's Outdoor Advertising owns the sign in question and told us it had not heard of any concerns regarding the billboard.

But after we contacted the company, Adam's checked the sign and sure enough, told us the brightness sensor on the billboard was not operating properly and that it has now been replaced.

The sign is no longer as bright as it once was.

See, Click, Fix looks into a problem...now the problem is solved.

Copyright 2011 WBTV. All rights reserved.