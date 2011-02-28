Links mentioned in Surviving the Storm: Severe Weather Across th - | WBTV Charlotte

Links mentioned in Surviving the Storm: Severe Weather Across the Carolinas

The WBTV First Alert Weather team is On Your Side, making sure you know what to do in case of severe weather...how to handle everything from tornado warnings to heat waves.

Here are important links that we mentioned in the Surviving the Storm: Severe Weather Across the Carolinas special that aired on WBTV on March 10th, 2011.

  • National Weather Service: http://www.nws.noaa.gov/
  • American Red Cross: http://www.redcross.org/

Powered by Frankly