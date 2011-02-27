Teen charged with firing shots at police

BURKE COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - Authorities have charged a teen for allegedly firing multiple shots at a man's home and at law enforcement officers in Burke County.

Dustin Blade Radford, 17, of 3203 Norman Drive, Morganton, is charged with six counts of assault on a government official, and one count of shooting into an occupied dwelling. Officials said more charges could be filed against him.

According to the sheriff's office, Thomas Norman, of 3232 Norman Drive, called the sheriff's office on Saturday, Feb. 26, around 3:45 a.m. and reported that someone was firing multiple shots into his home.

When sheriff's deputies arrived at the Norman's home, they were also fired upon from a wooded area. The deputies had to take cover.

Other deputies were called to the scene as well as officers from the Glen Alpine Police Department and members of the Burke County SWAT team.

After sunrise, investigators were able to determine the shots came from the direction of a home near 3211 Norman Drive. That's where investigators found Radford and two .22 rifles.

According to the sheriff's office, "he [Radford] confessed to shooting into Norman's residence and shooting at officers."

The sheriff's office says several shots entered Norman's home and if he had been sitting on his couch, he would have possibly been killed.

Investigators believe at least nine shots were fired by the teen.

Radford formerly attended Patton High School and was in the eleventh grade, but he dropped out of school about a month ago, the sheriff's office said.

He is being held at the Burke County Detention Center under a $40,000 bond.

