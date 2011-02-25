Belmont Police Chief retiring

By Kristen Hampton - bio l email

BELMONT, NC (WBTV) - When David James started his career in law enforcement in 1982, police cars only contained a two-way radio and a shotgun.

A lot has changed since then, including James's rise from street patrol with Kannapolis PD to the Chief of Belmont PD.

"There comes a time in any career where you decide it's time for a change," said James about his reason for retiring. He's taking a job in the private sector which he says is not related to law enforcement.

"It will be a lot different, I'll have to do some de-programming."

James's last official day is February 28th, although on Friday, his office was all packed up. 28 years of reminders of his career in law enforcement. Chief James says he hopes a new Chief will be selected that will continue the progress in the police department.