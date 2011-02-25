Congressman asking about airport security after Charlotte teen's death

BOSTON - A Massachusetts Congressman is demanding answers from other TSA officials after the death of a Charlotte-area teen was linked to a Charlotte plane last year.

On Friday the TSA said it was having a teleconference with staff from U.S. Rep. Bill Keating's office to talk about airport perimeter security.

Delvonte Tisdale, 16 allegedly climbed into the wheel well of a US Airways flight from Charlotte to Boston in November. Tisdale died during the flight and fell thousands of feet when the plane opened its landing gear.

Tisdale, a member of the Air Force ROTC program at North Mecklenburg High School, somehow penetrated security at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport to reach the plane on the tarmac, officials believe. But, no one has said how he might have done it – and it's unclear if any security changes have been made since the incident.

Keating recently asked Homeland Security chief Janet Napolitano about the incident at a hearing, but was not given many answers.

Napolitano did admit that, "there has been a breakdown."

Keating originally became involved with the case as a district attorney in Massachusetts. He has continued to push for answers in the Tisdale case as a newly elected Democratic congressman.

A task force including CMPD chief Rodney Monroe has been looking into the security breach at Charlotte-Douglas Airport.

Late Friday afternoon the CMPD confirmed that the task force's report has been completed. It is possible at least portions of it will be made public next week.

