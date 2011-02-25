2 puppies killed with hammer, left in ditch near Wilmington - | WBTV Charlotte

2 puppies killed with hammer, left in ditch near Wilmington

Two puppies died after being hit in the head with a hammer. These are not the actual puppies involved (Source: The Sparky Times) Two puppies died after being hit in the head with a hammer. These are not the actual puppies involved (Source: The Sparky Times)

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Wilmington Police are looking for the person who killed two puppies by hitting them on the head with the claw end of a hammer.

The call came into officers Wednesday afternoon in the 2800 block of Vance Street.   A letter carrier heard one of the animals crying and called 911.  They were found in a ditch, with only one alive at the time.  The second dog died despite receiving some emergency care at a local veterinarian's office.

The case is still under investigation.  If you have any information, call the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3600 or text a tip to "CRIMES" 274637.  Enter TIP708.

