2 puppies killed with hammer, left in ditch near Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Wilmington Police are looking for the person who killed two puppies by hitting them on the head with the claw end of a hammer.

The call came into officers Wednesday afternoon in the 2800 block of Vance Street. A letter carrier heard one of the animals crying and called 911. They were found in a ditch, with only one alive at the time. The second dog died despite receiving some emergency care at a local veterinarian's office.

The case is still under investigation. If you have any information, call the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3600 or text a tip to "CRIMES" 274637. Enter TIP708.

