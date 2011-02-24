Another case closed for Crimestoppers

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police teamed with Cabarrus County to nab two men suspected of armed robberies of Rite-Aid drugstores in the area.

Police credit a WBTV viewer with calling in a tip to Crimestoppers about a man she recognized.

The story aired last October 27th. It chronicled what happened at a Rite-Aid on Prosperity Church Road in northeast Charlotte on Halloween.

Surveillance video showed a masked man with a silver handgun entering the store at the front door. When he got to the front counter, a mother and daughter sees him and quickly back away.

The masked robber then forces the store manager to take out the cash drawer and hand it over. The crook helps himself to an open safe, then quickly disappears.

As it turns out, this was the second time he did the same thing to the same store.

In response, Rite-Aid put up a ten thousand dollar reward after the second robbery for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

CMPD Detective Marty Cuthbertson said the reward money may have played a minor role in convincing the tipster to call. "It may have been something that enticed her but according to her," said the detective, "she was just wanting to solve a crime. To get this bad guy off the street."

Police arrested 22-year-old DeMarquis Antonio Harrison. They believe he was part of a ring which had been robbing and burglarizing stores in Cabarrus and Mecklenburg Counties.

"We are just elated," said Cuthbertson, "we were thinking they may have been doing a big time theft, raid, robberies, committing armed robberies through out the city of Charlotte and Cabarrus County as well. We are happy to have them off the streets."

