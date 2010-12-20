Watch 'A Carolina Camera Christmas' tonight!

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A Carolina Camera Christmas is a WBTV On Your Side special presentation to help get you in the Christmas spirit.

Hosts John Carter and Christine Nelson take you across the Carolinas to meet interesting people and to experience Christmas events and activities like you've never experienced before.

Miles of poinsettias, a magical train ride, spectacular lights displays, a hand-made cookie factory, Carolina Christmas crafts, a legendary cartoonist, and a very special visit with Santa - we have it all for you in this special show.

A Carolina Camera Christmas airs at 8 pm on Monday, December 20th on WBTV.

Copyright 2010 WBTV. All rights reserved.