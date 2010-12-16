A Visit With Santa & Mrs. Claus

NEW LONDON, NC (WBTV) - We caught up with Santa and Mrs. Claus spending some time in New London, North Carolina.

Santa and Mrs. Claus answered the door when we arrived to their North Carolina getaway and welcomed us in to their Christmas wonderland.

While we were visiting, Mrs. Claus decided it was time for Santa to have a snack so she gave him some milk and cookies. And it was a good thing because when Santa tried on his suit, it was a bit loose.

"We're gonna have to fatten you up," said Mrs. Claus.

"Rudolph won't know me if I don't have a belly," said Santa.

But Mrs. Claus says don't worry...she'll make sure Santa is ready for the big night. And as we left Santa's village, there was no doubt Santa Claus will be spreading cheer throughout the Carolinas come Christmas Eve.

Copyright 2010 WBTV. All rights reserved.